Brandon Theesfeld expected to plead guilty to 2019 murder, avoid death penalty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brandon Theesfeld, the man charged with killing an Ole Miss student in 2019 is expected to plead guilty Friday.

Theesfeld was a sophomore at Ole Miss when investigators say he kidnapped and murdered a fellow student, 21-year-old Ally Kostial.

Prosecutors never publicly discussed a motive, but friends said the two knew each other and said their relationship was complicated. A patrolling deputy found Kostial’s body in July 2019 near Sardis Lake. She’d been shot eight times.

Surveillance video from a store in Harmontown, Mississippi showed the two students together just hours before Kostial was found dead.

Theesfeld was arrested at a gas station in south Memphis and later indicted on a capital murder charge.

He initially pleaded not guilty to Kostial’s murder.

His attorney says that by pleading guilty now, the death penalty can be taken off the table.

