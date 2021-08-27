Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Shockwave therapy opens clogged arteries

By Ivanhoe Broadcast New
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBOKEN, N.J. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — People who have coronary artery disease have a buildup of calcium deposits in their arteries. They may have low blood flow through their heart, and as a result, may be at higher risk for heart attack or stroke. A treatment that doctors have used for years to break up kidney stones is now approved to break up blockages in the arteries.

Barbara Colella is a restaurateur and an avid traveler, but after months of feeling short of breath, she had a sudden episode that landed her in the hospital.

“In January, I got up and I took my dog to the end of my driveway, and I felt like a horse had kicked me in the chest,” Barbara told Ivanhoe.

Barbara’s coronary arteries were 99.9% blocked. Doctors would have performed bypass surgery, but Barbara was also positive for COVID-19. Instead, Barbara was hospitalized for several weeks, which she says was a blessing.

“I am so fortunate that the Food and Drug Administration approved this procedure while I was recovering in the hospital,” she said.

It’s called intravascular lithotripsy and it works using soundwaves. First, doctors pass a catheter through an arm vein or leg artery to reach arteries clogged with hard plaque.

“It’s a balloon, inflate the balloon, and then you emit, uh, these waves, which are shattering the calcium, which is in the wall of the vessel into tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny pieces,” said Haroon Faraz, MD, an interventional cardiologist at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The ground-up calcium remains safely within the wall of the artery, and doctors are able to continue with a traditional procedure to restore blood flow.

“The vessel becomes very compliant, and then it makes it easier for the treatment of the blockage with a stent and a balloon,” Faraz noted.

As her blood flow improved, Barbara began feeling better quickly.

“It was like, I was a new person,” Barbara exclaimed.

Back to work and back on the road.

The shockwave device was given breakthrough designation by the FDA in mid-February. Faraz says an earlier clinical trial for the device, The DISRUPT CAD-3 Trial, showed that the shockwave was safe and effective.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude CEO pens open letter on need for masks in schools: ‘Consider what is at stake’
Governor Bill Lee
Shelby County Government sues Gov. Bill Lee over executive order
Inmates at a northwest Arkansas jail have been prescribed ivermectin to combat COVID-19,...
Anti-parasite drug used on Arkansas jail’s inmates for COVID
Alvin Motley
Memorial and rally planned for man killed by security guard at Memphis gas station

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: Robotic laser blasts away fat
Shelby County COVID-19 compliant courtrooms
Shelby County civil court suspends all in-person hearings until September
High School Football
Shelby County high school cancels football game due to COVID-19 protocols
Mississippi governor talks curbing COVID-19 spread during stop in Olive Branch
Mississippi governor talks curbing COVID-19 spread during stop in Olive Branch