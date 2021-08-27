Advertise with Us
Anonymous donor pays for funerals of 20 Tennessee flooding victims

Cars are stacked on top of each other on the banks of Blue Creek being swept up in flood water,...
Cars are stacked on top of each other on the banks of Blue Creek being swept up in flood water, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths as homes and rural roads were washed away. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — A funeral home manager says 20 people who died in a Tennessee flood have had their funerals paid for by an anonymous donor.

Humphreys County Funeral Home manager William Brown told the Tennessean that a man who wished to remain unnamed walked in on Thursday and paid for nine funerals being organized there.

He said the man also went to other funeral homes in the area to pay for the funerals of the other 11 victims.

The donations came as hundreds of thousands of dollars flowed into the community from donors across the state and nation to help families affected by the devastating flood on Saturday.

