Family cleaning up after car crashes into home causing fire

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis family is cleaning up after a car reportedly crashed into their home overnight Friday.

Memphis fire paramedics rushed the driver of the vehicle to the hospital after the car caught on fire in one of the bedrooms of the home on National Street near Macon Road.

The brother of the homeowner and a friend of the driver say he/she did not survive the injuries but we are still waiting for an update from police on exactly what happened.

No one in the home was injured.

Unity walk against gun violence planned for Binghampton
Mid-South Hero: Man uses childhood experiences to help the community
Alvin Motley rally and memorial
