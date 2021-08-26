West Memphis mayor announces Safe Streets Initiative
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon has announced a plan to keep pedestrians and motorists safe, Safe Streets Initiative.
Based off traffic studies and citizen concerns, the Safe Streets Initiative will help improve traffic in West Memphis.
The initiative includes:
- Installing 4-way stop signs, speed bumps and speed humps
- Creating bike lanes in some residential areas
- Striping walkways, dividers and adding signage
Some of these changes will begin Friday morning.
