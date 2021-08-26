U.S. Marshals Task Force arrests Memphis murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals have arrested Jasmine Carey in connection to the death of Decoricus Owens.

Marshals say that Owens was found shot to death in Memphis on September 11, 2020. A warrant was issued for Carey for her alleged role in the murder.

Marshals say investigators determined Carey was in West Helena, Arkansas, and Carey was located, taken into custody without incident.

Carey is charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.