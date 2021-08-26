Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

UofM football coach’s radio show kicks off Monday

Ryan Silverfield named next Memphis Tigers head football coach
Ryan Silverfield named next Memphis Tigers head football coach
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UofM football coach Ryan Silverfield will kick off his radio show on Monday August 30.

The weekly show will be hosted at Brookhaven Pub & Grill and will feature Silverfield and other members of the Tiger coaching staff throughout the season.

Fans are invited to attend the radio show at Brookhaven Pub & Grill, listen live on 98.9 The Roar of Memphis or watch the show on Facebook live.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Mississippi Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning, restock
Zachary Richey Mugshot
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits

Latest News

Grizz gear up for grabs at Grizzlies Garage Sale
Grizz gear up for grabs at Grizzlies Garage Sale
Grizz gear up for grabs at Grizzlies Garage Sale
Baseball field
Former Redbird gets first major league walkoff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
901 FC falls late at FC Tulsa