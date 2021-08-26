UofM football coach’s radio show kicks off Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - UofM football coach Ryan Silverfield will kick off his radio show on Monday August 30.

The weekly show will be hosted at Brookhaven Pub & Grill and will feature Silverfield and other members of the Tiger coaching staff throughout the season.

Fans are invited to attend the radio show at Brookhaven Pub & Grill, listen live on 98.9 The Roar of Memphis or watch the show on Facebook live.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.