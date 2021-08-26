Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Trial begins for man accused of killing Memphis police officer in 2016

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been more than five years since a violent spree killed Memphis Police Officer Verdell Smith and a Patron, Joshua Walton.

Now, the man accused of those crimes, Justin Welch, is on trial.

At the start of the trial, Welch’s attorneys requested to use his right not to be present in the courtroom during the proceedings. Judge Mark Ward cautioned him of the cons of that decision, but ultimately Welch’s request was granted.

However, Ward said Welch would have to be inside the courtroom if a witness needed to identify him.

”You will be here for that portion of the trial whether you want to be or not,” Ward said.

The jury heard from five witnesses Wednesday who recounted the moments on that June night.

”There was three gunshots. Inside with the music playing, it kind of sounded like firecrackers,” said witness John Lyon.

Investigators said Welch’s 2016 rampage started when he shot two people at Westy’s, killing Walton. He then shot an employee at Bass Pro shops before driving to Beale and Third where his car slammed into Smith, killing him.

Martin Morris, a Westy’s employee was there when the shooting happened.

”It’s the only shooting I’ve ever been a part of. I’ve been working there off and on since 1987,” Morris said.

Several other witnesses recounted that day and many of them said they weren’t able to see the suspect’s face because of the hoodie he was wearing.

Court adjourned after more than seven hours of testimony.

Ward said the trial is expected to last two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Brandon Theesfeld (Photo Source: Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Brandon Theesfeld will plead guilty to killing 21-year-old Ole Miss student in 2019, attorneys say
Zachary Richey Mugshot
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo...
School administrator reassigned after comparing vaccine cards and yellow stars
Mississippi Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning, restock

Latest News

Trial begins for man accused of killing Memphis police officer in 2016
Trial begins for man accused of killing Memphis police officer in 2016
Oxford hospital reaches crisis point as COVID-19 cases rise
Oxford hospital reaches crisis point as COVID-19 cases rise
Oxford hospital reaches crisis point as COVID-19 cases rise
Oxford hospital reaches crisis point as COVID-19 cases rise
Jasmine Carey mugshot
U.S. Marshals Task Force arrests Memphis murder suspect