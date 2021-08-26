Trial begins for man accused of killing Memphis police officer in 2016

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been more than five years since a violent spree killed Memphis Police Officer Verdell Smith and a Patron, Joshua Walton.

Now, the man accused of those crimes, Justin Welch, is on trial.

At the start of the trial, Welch’s attorneys requested to use his right not to be present in the courtroom during the proceedings. Judge Mark Ward cautioned him of the cons of that decision, but ultimately Welch’s request was granted.

However, Ward said Welch would have to be inside the courtroom if a witness needed to identify him.

”You will be here for that portion of the trial whether you want to be or not,” Ward said.

The jury heard from five witnesses Wednesday who recounted the moments on that June night.

”There was three gunshots. Inside with the music playing, it kind of sounded like firecrackers,” said witness John Lyon.

Investigators said Welch’s 2016 rampage started when he shot two people at Westy’s, killing Walton. He then shot an employee at Bass Pro shops before driving to Beale and Third where his car slammed into Smith, killing him.

Martin Morris, a Westy’s employee was there when the shooting happened.

”It’s the only shooting I’ve ever been a part of. I’ve been working there off and on since 1987,” Morris said.

Several other witnesses recounted that day and many of them said they weren’t able to see the suspect’s face because of the hoodie he was wearing.

Court adjourned after more than seven hours of testimony.

Ward said the trial is expected to last two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.