Tracking the tropics: Tropical depression or storm to form Thursday, move into the Gulf

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All eyes are on the tropics Thursday morning as showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with an area of low pressure about 150 miles south-southwest of Jamaica.

Environmental conditions remain conducive for additional development, and a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm is expected to form by Thursday night.

Given the recent developmental trends, Tropical Storm Warnings for the Cayman Islands and western Cuba could be required later Thursday morning, and an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and flooding are possible over portions of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Thursday, and will likely spread across Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday.

The system is expected to enter into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and continue moving northwestward toward the central or northwestern U.S. Gulf coast, potentially bringing dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle by Sunday and Monday.

Dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall are possible Sunday and Monday along portions of the northern Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to the upper Texas coast, with the greatest risk along the coast of Louisiana. — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2021

However, uncertainty in the system’s exact track and intensity remains large since the low pressure system is just beginning to form.

The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring and updating you with the very latest.

