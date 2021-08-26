Advertise with Us
Tracking the tropics: Tropical depression or storm to form Thursday, move into the Gulf

Next named storm will be called Ida
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 AM CT Thursday, August 26, 2021
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 AM CT Thursday, August 26, 2021
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All eyes are on the tropics Thursday morning as showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with an area of low pressure about 150 miles south-southwest of Jamaica.

Environmental conditions remain conducive for additional development, and a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm is expected to form by Thursday night.

Given the recent developmental trends, Tropical Storm Warnings for the Cayman Islands and western Cuba could be required later Thursday morning, and an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and flooding are possible over portions of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Thursday, and will likely spread across Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday.

The system is expected to enter into the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and continue moving northwestward toward the central or northwestern U.S. Gulf coast, potentially bringing dangerous impacts from storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall to portions of the coasts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle by Sunday and Monday.

However, uncertainty in the system’s exact track and intensity remains large since the low pressure system is just beginning to form.

The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring and updating you with the very latest.

A great way to stay up to date is through our WMC First Alert Weather App for Apple or Android. Its a free download and our app also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information should any systems develop into a named storm.

