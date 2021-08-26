Advertise with Us
Tennessee governor touts the east of getting vaccinated for COVID-19

By Janice Broach
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a lot easier than it was in the beginning of the year to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is pushing that ease, encouraging Tennesseans to get the vaccine.

“It’s very easy. You just go in and they give you a shot. You just have to fill out one little form.”(woman second interview)

At the beginning of the year, the line at times at the Pipkin Building in Memphis and other locations spilled out into the street, and some people waited four hours or longer to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are no lines now and you don’t need an appointment.

Some people came on Wednesday for their third shot. One woman said she pulled up and said she wanted the Pfizer booster.

“They said great. He said just fill out this form and go in, and they’ll take care of you,” the woman explained.

Lee hopes that ease of getting the shot will mean more people get vaccinated.

