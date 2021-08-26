Advertise with Us
Temperatures gradually cooling with chances for rain increasing

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another warm and muggy start to the day. Skies will become partly cloudy by afternoon with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid 90s again and some areas could get hot enough for a Heat Advisory to be issued, primarily for areas along and west of the Mississippi River.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 80s. NOTE: The focus is on a tropical system for next week as it forms in the western Gulf. While it’s way too early to indicate where this system could go or how intense, we will continue to monitor this system for any impacts (or not) to the viewing area.

