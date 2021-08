MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead following a shooting in Memphis Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at a home on Meagher Street.

Memphis police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is currently available and the victim’s identity has not been released.

Crump Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at 878 Meagher St. One male has been shot and pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information available at this point. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 26, 2021

