Health dept. reports 535 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County COVID-19 case total increased by 535 and the death toll by four within the last 24 hours, according to the county health department.

The COVID-19 dashboard shows there has been a total of 122,041 cases and 1,833 virus-related deaths.

There are currently 8,517 active cases across the county.

The health department is expected to release another weekly test positivity rate Friday morning. As of last week, the positivity rate for the week of August 14 came in at a record-breaking 21.5%.

It’s the highest the rate has ever been during the entire pandemic.

Health leaders were hoping the surge currently taking over the county will peak soon but uncertainty remains until a continuous decrease in cases, deaths, hospitalizations and test positivity rate are reported.

Weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate - SCHD (Action News 5/SCHD)

As for combating the virus, there has been an average of 1,984 vaccinations per day over the last seven days, according to health department data.

More Shelby County vaccine stats are below:

456,852 total people vaccinated

94,641 people partially vaccinated

362,211 people fully vaccinated

804,970 total vaccinations administered

14,135 vaccination reported within last seven days

Since vaccines were first delivered to the Mid-South in last few weeks of 2020, local health officials have claimed a total vaccination record of 700,000 people fully vaccinated will help the county reach its idea of “herd immunity.”

The county is still far from that goal.

The Shelby County Health Department and the city/county joint COVID-19 task force say the majority of the new cases are the Delta variant and it’s attacking children and those that are unvaccinated. There are also some instances of breakthrough cases: when the virus is identified in someone who has already been fully vaccinated.

Talks of booster shots have come to the forefront as the pandemic persists.

During a joint task force meeting, health officials said some vaccine locations are already gearing up to administer booster shots, once their approved and delivered, to anyone who is eligible, including those that are immunocompromised.

For more data on how the virus and vaccinations are looking in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

