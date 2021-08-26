Oxford hospital reaches crisis point as COVID-19 cases rise

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The City of Oxford is now taking the unusual step in asking for a military field hospital.

The request comes after the city adopted a mask mandate and after Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi declared an internal disaster.

The board of alderman heard from Dr. Michael Koury who works in the ER department at Baptist Memorial North Mississippi. He told them the hospital is at a crisis level as it deals with more COVID-19 patients coming in.

“We don’t want anybody to have to wait to see us. The reality is, we’re at a crisis level,” said Koury.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill said there were 45 patients in the hospital, including 12 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

“Everything that we thought was going to happen the last time COVID peaked is happening now,” said Tannehill. “Unfortunately, it’s worse than anticipated.”

To provide some relief, the city issued a mask mandate and is also requesting a military field hospital.

The hospital declared a Code D, which allows nurses to spend less time on paperwork and more time with patients. It also allows the hospital to change rules and procedures so they can move workers around to help deal with the influx of patients coming in.

Dr. Paul Levy, the chief medical officer for the hospital, said he doesn’t think a field hospital will be necessary and they are expecting extra help in the next couple days.

“We do have 30 nurses coming, hopefully on Friday, to help relieve some of our staff to help also stretch some of the beds and the other areas that we are now converting into patient care areas. So, we are really leveraging all of our assets here,” said Levy.

City leaders are hoping the mask mandate will lead to fewer people getting infected so they don’t end up having to go to the hospital in the first place.

They are also strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

