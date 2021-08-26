Advertise with Us
Movie starring Morgan Freeman, Vernon Davis now filming in Mississippi

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Former NFL player and now actor Vernon Davis is starring in a movie called Muti along with Mississippi’s own Morgan Freeman, and Cole Hauser.

The film is about a detective searching for a serial killer. Freeman is an anthropologist helping Hauser’s character track down the villain.

Part of the movie is set in a Jackson neighborhood where production trucks, lights and crew members are now wrapping up scenes.

Davis talked about his role in the movie and his time in Jackson.

He says the Capital City has become a second home and he is excited about the new role and working with Freeman.

“Working with Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser has been a tremendous experience for me,” said Davis. “I’m a year and a half removed from football. I didn’t expect to be starring in a film alongside Morgan Freeman. I mean I’ve watched him for so many years with my Grand Dad. I mean we watched the movies. I think our favorite movie of all time Morgan Freeman was ‘Lean on Me.’”

Davis was also in Jackson for a role in “A Day To Die” starring Bruce Willis.

Davis says his last day of filming in Mississippi is Friday and then he and the rest of the cast will travel to Rome for some final scenes for the movie.

Movie starring Morgan Freeman, Vernon Davis now filming in Mississippi
