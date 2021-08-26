Mid-South lawmakers react to Kabul bombing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Kabul airport that is evacuating Afghans and American troops was bombed Thursday morning.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked a crowd of Afghans that were attempting to flee the country after the Taliban take over, killing at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops.

Mid-South lawmakers have released these statements on the attack:

“The bombing was foreseen by our intelligence unit and conveyed to members of Congress earlier in the week and the people in Kabul this week. I extend my deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the service members who were killed and express my appreciation for all the service members who are serving in this dangerous zone,” Congressman Steve Cohen said.

“The news of the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport is tragic. The loss of 12 U.S. servicemembers is heartbreaking and reminds us all of the risk of the evacuation mission and all that is at stake as our courageous military personnel work to sve lives in the coming days. Let’s all be preaying for safety and for the decisions that our leaders must make, " Governor Asa Hutchinson said.

Please pray for the grieving families of American service members and allies. We must come together in this moment and provide solidarity in support of our troops, demand better from our nation’s leaders, and pray for God’s almighty protection. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 26, 2021

