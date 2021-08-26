Memorial and rally to be held for man killed by security guard at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A memorial and rally will be held in Memphis Thursday for a man who was shot and killed at a gas station earlier this month.

The shooting happened August 18 at a Kroger gas station on Poplar Avenue and claimed the life of Alvin Motley from Chicago, Illinois.

Gregory Livingston, who was working as a security guard, is charged with second-degree murder. Witnesses say an argument over loud music led to the shooting.

The memorial will take place at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church Thursday at noon. A “rally for justice” will be held at 2 p.m. at the Kroger at Poplar Avenue and Kirby.

Civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, who’s representing Motley’s family, will be in attendance. Crump held a news conference shortly after the shooting, calling the killing of Motley racially motivated.

