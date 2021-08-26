Advertise with Us
Memorial and rally to be held for man killed by security guard at Memphis gas station

Alvin Motley
Alvin Motley(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A memorial and rally will be held in Memphis Thursday for a man who was shot and killed at a gas station earlier this month.

The shooting happened August 18 at a Kroger gas station on Poplar Avenue and claimed the life of Alvin Motley from Chicago, Illinois.

Gregory Livingston, who was working as a security guard, is charged with second-degree murder. Witnesses say an argument over loud music led to the shooting.

The memorial will take place at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church Thursday at noon. A “rally for justice” will be held at 2 p.m. at the Kroger at Poplar Avenue and Kirby.

Civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, who’s representing Motley’s family, will be in attendance. Crump held a news conference shortly after the shooting, calling the killing of Motley racially motivated.

UofM president in talks with state to mandate COVID vaccination
Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order, provides flood relief
UofM’s #MemphisRising campaign establishes strategic plan for future of Tiger athletics
BGHD: Memphis hospital focusing on mental health of parents of NICU babies
