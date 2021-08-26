Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Hot & muggy end to the week & your First Alert on a tropical storm that could impact the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The week will end and the weekend will begin on a warm and humid note here in the Mid-South as Tropical Storm Ida churns in the Caribbean heading toward the Gulf Coast. We’re watching this system closely as it poses a threat to the Action News 5 coverage area next week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and lows in the low 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Mississippi Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning, restock
Zachary Richey Mugshot
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening weather update from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 25, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Hot and humid through the weekend
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 AM CT Thursday, August 26, 2021
Tracking the tropics: Tropical depression or storm to form Thursday, move into the Gulf