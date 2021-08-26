Hot & muggy end to the week & your First Alert on a tropical storm that could impact the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The week will end and the weekend will begin on a warm and humid note here in the Mid-South as Tropical Storm Ida churns in the Caribbean heading toward the Gulf Coast. We’re watching this system closely as it poses a threat to the Action News 5 coverage area next week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 80s, and lows in the low 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

