Hot and humid through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain partly cloudy, hot and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Heat index readings will reach 100-105. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 70s. Winds southeast at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a passing afternoon downpour possible. Highs will be in the low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms from the remnants of a strong tropical system. Heavy rain and wind is possible Tuesday, especially in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. That system should be gone by Wednesday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.