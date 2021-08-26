Advertise with Us
Grizz gear up for grabs at Grizzlies Garage Sale

basketballs, sneakers, jerseys, novelty items, furniture & more
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re a Grizz fan, you do not want to miss out on an event happening this weekend benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Grizzlies Garage Sale is set for Saturday, August 28 from noon until 4 p.m. This one-day only sale will have autographed Grizzlies memorabilia, basketballs, sneakers, jerseys, novelty items, furniture and more from seasons past available for purchase up for grabs.

Action News 5′ Andrew Douglas caught up with Abusheri Ohwofasa, Grizzlies Vice President of Community Engagement, at the digital to find out what people can expect.

Items will range from $1 to $300. All the money raised will go toward the lifesaving work at St. Jude.

Face masks will be required. Free parking will be available in the Gossett Motors Parking Garage. MVP season ticket members will be able to get exclusive early access starting at 11 a.m.

