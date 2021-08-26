Get ready for Mississippi’s Second Amendment tax-free holiday
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) - Whether gearing up for hunting season or reloading your gun cabinet, Mississippi gun enthusiasts catch a break this weekend - a tax break that is.
This weekend is the state’s Second Amendment tax-free holiday.
Retailers across the state are waiving the sales tax on firearms, ammunition, bows, and archery supplies.
The tax-free holiday also extends to hearing protection and other shooting safety gear.
The Second Amendment tax-free holiday runs from Friday, August 27 through Sunday the 29.
Dove season opens in the state September 4.
