MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Louis with day baseball Wednesday hosting the Detroit Tigers at Busch Stadium.

Game tied 2-2 bottom 10th, Former Redbird Lars Nootbaar with the first walk-off base hit RBI of his brief major league career.

Cardinals win it in 10.

Final Score 3-2, St. Louis off on a 10-game road trip starting at Pittsburgh Thursday.

