FedEx sends relief supplies to Haiti following devastating earthquake

FedEx jet filled with relief supplies being sent to Haiti(WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Relief operations are underway in Haiti following a 7.2 magnitude eartquake that hit August 14.

FedEx cargo workers spent Thursday morning loading up a jet headed to Port-Au-Prince.

“This special flight behind me is carrying 79 tons of critical relief supplies,” said Richard Smith, FedEx’s Regional President of the Americas and Executive VP of Global Support.

FedEx is sending medicine, IV bags, and emergency backpacks for first responders on the ground.

The devastating earthquake killed over 2,000 people and destroyed over 50,000 homes.

The supplies FedEx is sending is provided by the non-profit humanitarian organization Direct Relief.

“We’re working through Direct Relief who’s our partner, who we have a 28-year relationship with, and they have folks on the ground to assist those who have been affected by this terrible tragedy,” said Smith.

The earthquake left more than 12,000 people injured. Plans are in motion to provide medical assistance.

“The need is great. It’s urgent there,” said Smith, “In fact, in two days we’re going to be sending a portable medical hospital down there with the international medical corp. They have trained staff who can take this portable hospital unit and help people who are in need of critical care.”

FedEx’s mission to assist Haiti is a part of a bigger commitment to provide relief worldwide when disaster strikes.

“We see it as fulfilling our obligation to the broader world with the network, and infrastructure, and reach we have, we have an obligation to step in and help in times like these,” said Smith, “We’re always very proud to do so.”

