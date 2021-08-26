FedEx flight to deliver over 70 tons of medical supplied to Haiti

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews at Memphis’ FedEx Hub are loading 79 tons of medical supplies onto a FedEx plane Thursday morning to deliver relief to Haiti.

The supplies will help people in need after the deadly earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people.

The shipment will include prescription medications, I-V solutions, emergency medical backpacks and other critical medical supplies.

