Emoni Bates picks Memphis Tigers

Emoni Bates commits to Memphis Tigers
Emoni Bates commits to Memphis Tigers(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “For now I’m going to take my talents to the University of Memphis, yeah!” With that, it’s official. Emoni Bates is a Memphis Tiger. He may have taken a circuitous route to get here but he’s coming in blue and gray.

After a late-night social media post from Bates’s father refuting a 24/7 Sports Report saying Emoni would choose his basketball future on Wednesday and moving it to Friday, all of a sudden a late afternoon post from Emoni himself hit the gram at 5:59 p.m., saying he, indeed, is Memphis bound.

Bates had been rumored favoring Memphis once his basketball buddy, Tiger Signee Jalen Duren, a 5-star center picked the UofM about a month ago. Bates’s other possibilities were Oregon, Michigan State and the NBA G-League. 

A 5-star recruit himself, Bates is a 6′9″ guard/forward who’s been compared to NBA All-Stars Kevin Durant and Paul George. 

He has no limits on the basketball court and can shoot the three, handle and pass, on post up with anyone, and he’s just 17 years old, having reclassified to be eligible this year. 

With his addition, the Tigers now have the number one recruiting class in the nation.

The Memphis Class has listed above #2 Gonzaga, #3 Michigan, Duke is fourth, and Tennessee fifth.

One thing’s for sure, FedExForum is about to be lit this season.

