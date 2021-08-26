Effort udnerway to provide monoclonal antibody treatment to more Tennesseeans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee urges anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to seek out free monoclonal antibody treatment.

Local health clinics are figuring out ways to provide the life-saving treatment to more people.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there are 10 places to receive the treatment in Shelby County and Tipton County. But there are plans to make the treatment more accessible.

Baptist Medical Group plans to open a clinic at its Collierville location. Christ Community also plans to add the treatment to its services.

Doctors say a new way of administering the antibodies is helping make the process more efficient.

“To give the monoclonal antibodies, it’s going to be easier now that you can give an injection. Instead of taking a couple hours for an infusion, we can just give four shots. But it does require monitoring the patient. It is a life-saving technique,” said Dr. Reginique Green, chief medical officer at Christ Community Health Services.

A monoclonal antibody site was set up at Baptist Desoto, thanks to the help of federal workers.

Both Baptist and Christ Community have not yet announced when they will start the service at the new locations.

