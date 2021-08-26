Collierville school board adopts virtual learning policy for quarantined students

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools is changing district policy to allow students in some situations to temporarily shift to virtual learning.

The Board of Education adopted the policy this week, launching the Virtual Education Program for students who either test positive for COVID-19 or are a close contact with a positive case and are required to isolate or quarantine for a period of time.

The district cites Tennessee state law that allows for temporary virtual education for students who are homebound, quarantining or enrolled in an alternative school.

School administrators will notify students who are eligible for remote instruction under the new policy.

Effective immediately, those students will be marked present for school and utilize the distance learning code in the school attendance reporting program. They will be allowed to participate in remote learning for the duration of their isolation/quarantine period.

As of Tuesday, 182 students and 11 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the new school year. It’s not clear from the school’s coronavirus dashboard how many in the district are currently quarantined.

According to Collierville Schools, virtual instruction will be provided through a combination of live teaching/streaming/TEAMS and work provided through Schoology or SeeSaw in the form of posted video lessons and assignments. The format depends on the specific content, grade level and subject.

Only students approved by both the State of Tennessee and the Collierville Schools Board of Education will be deemed eligible. Students absent from school for any other reason may not utilize the Virtual Education Program.

Arlington Community Schools has a similar policy, according to a district spokesperson. Students in quarantine or isolation for COVID-19 have access to temporary remote learning.

We’re reaching out to other school districts in the Mid-South to learn their policies.

