Collierville printer 11 days behind in utility bill cycle

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Collierville is experiencing delays in sending out utility bills to its residents. The printer is currently 11 days behind.

A town spokesperson says a branch of the vendor that handled printing the bills closed causing the backup. The delay won’t be resolved until the town is fully integrated into a new branch.

Collierville residents will have an extended pay period for the bill cycles affected and penalty dates will also be adjusted.

The town says the bills will look different than what residents are used to.

If you have any further questions, you can call Collierville Utilities Customer Service Representatives at 901-457-2240.

