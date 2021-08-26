Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Collierville printer 11 days behind in utility bill cycle

(Photo Source: Town of Collierville Facebook page)
(Photo Source: Town of Collierville Facebook page)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Town of Collierville is experiencing delays in sending out utility bills to its residents. The printer is currently 11 days behind.

A town spokesperson says a branch of the vendor that handled printing the bills closed causing the backup. The delay won’t be resolved until the town is fully integrated into a new branch.

Collierville residents will have an extended pay period for the bill cycles affected and penalty dates will also be adjusted.

The town says the bills will look different than what residents are used to.

If you have any further questions, you can call Collierville Utilities Customer Service Representatives at 901-457-2240.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Mississippi Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning, restock
Zachary Richey Mugshot
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits
Southaven man searches for missing grandson after Waverly flood
Southaven man’s 2-year-old grandson found dead after Tenn. flooding

Latest News

Delta Fair
Delta Fair organizers stressing health safety at this year’s festival
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
St. Jude reducing crowd size for Memphis Marathon Weekend as a safety precaution