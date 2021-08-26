Best Life: Fast track to stopping brain cancer

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire )— Today, there are an estimated 700,000 people in the U.S. living with a brain tumor. Another 85,000 will be diagnosed this year. For those with malignant tumors, the five-year survival rate is just 36 percent. But now, new advanced technologies are giving surgeons the tools they need to not only save lives but preserve their patient’s quality of life.

From fast cars to fast bikes Sabrina Leamon is a risk-taker. She and her boyfriend TJ Hunt are social media influencers. He builds and modifies cars; they both come up with the content to keep two million subscribers on the edge of their seats. But last year their journey took an unexpected turn.

“We share our life for a living. So, we were like, do we want to talk about this personal part?” said Leamon “And I said, yes, the message behind the channel is keep moving forward through whatever life throws at you.”

So, she shared her story. After suffering a grand mal seizure, she was diagnosed with a grade two diffuse glioma.

“They found a mass and I ended up having brain surgery,” Leamon noted.

“We’re basically peeling off her entire temporal lobe,” Thomas Beaumont, MD, Ph.D., an assistant professor of neurological surgery at UC San Diego Health said.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Beaumont used advanced technology called neuronavigation, fiber tractography and interoperative MRI scanners. By combining all the images, he created a highly detailed map.

“When I’m doing the surgery, this is projected in three-dimensional space to my eyes through the microscope,” Beaumont explained.

Sabrina’s team was able to remove all but four percent of the tumor, increasing her survival from 22 months to 15 years. Giving science more time to figure out a cure and Sabrina more time to do what she loves.

“You can get through it, no matter how dark life is, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” Leamon exclaimed.

Because of the amount of tumor doctors were able to remove, Sabrina did not need to undergo chemotherapy or radiation. She was out of the hospital in two days and did not have any side effects. Doctors will keep a close watch on the remaining tumor cells, but they believe she will not need another surgery for more than a decade.

