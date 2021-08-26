Advertise with Us
Arkansas hits new high for COVID-19 patients on ventilators

The Department of Health on Wednesday said 354 coronavirus patients are on ventilators,...
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of Arkansas COVID-19 patients on ventilators has reached another high.

The Department of Health on Wednesday said 354 coronavirus patients are on ventilators, surpassing the previous high set Monday. There are 1,368 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 534 of them under intensive care. Coronavirus patients take up nearly half of the state’s ICU beds.

There are four hospitals in the state with ICU beds for coronavirus patients, according to the state’s system for coordinating COVID-19 patients.

The state on Tuesday ran out of ICU beds for coronavirus patients for the first time since the pandemic began.

