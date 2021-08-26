Alvin Motely’s family is calling for the video of his killing to be released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “Justice for Alvin Motely Jr., justice for Alvin Motely Jr.”

The life of Alvin Motley is being honored by family, civil rights leaders and locals.

Right now they have having a memorial at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church. Motley’s family came from Chicago, many of them are wearing shirts that say #musicformotley pic.twitter.com/zAXdk6vANr — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) August 26, 2021

On August 7 Motley was shot and killed by a security guard at a Kroger gas station on Poplar Avenue.

Gregory Livingston is the man accused of shooting and killing him; investigators believe an argument over loud music led to the shooting.

Livingston faces charges of second degree murder. His attorney says he shot Motley in self defense.

Civil rights attorney, Ben Crump, who’s representing Motley’s family, is calling for the video that shows Motley being killed to be released.

“Release the video of Alvin Motley being murdered, you don’t need to say no more just release the video,” Crump said.

Motley’s family, who has seen the video, agrees with having it released. “Releasing the video is a must in the interest of transparency and in the interest of justice. It doesn’t make sense, it’s not justified, it wasn’t provoked, nothing,” Motley’s cousin Carl Adams said.

The family was presented with a proclamation from the city of Memphis and a resolution from the county.

“This resolution is a drop in the bucket of all your family deserves, It’ the least we can do,” Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer said.

On September 28 Crump’s team will ask the judge to release the video, but they hope to be granted permission before that date.

After the memorial a rally for justice was held at the very place Motley was killed.

Several dozen people gathered to honor Motley and let his family know they stand them regardless of him being from Chicago.

“You do not have to live here to feel the pain of this family…We are going to work to let the world know what happened to Alvin Motley Jr. right here in our own backyard,” Paula Buress said.

