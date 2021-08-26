Advertise with Us
901 FC falls late at FC Tulsa

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC gets back in United Soccer League action on the road at FC Tulsa Tuesday night. 

The 901 coming off a week and a half break. Tulsa gets on the scoreboard first with the goal off a header by Marlon in the 80 minute. But 901 FC with the response late in the second half.

It comes from none other than Kyle Murphy in the 87th minute.

The run through the right side pokes it past the keeper just inside the box for his 11th goal of the season.

New record for 901, and tied for second-most in the league this year. 

Time running out -- 90th minute, Tulsa finds the back of the net on a wide cross that just sneaks past a defender to the toe of Marlon for his second goal of the match.  That’s the game-winner Tulsa beats Memphis. Final score 2-1.

901 FC, now 5-6-6, next stays on the road Saturday at Sporting KC-2.

The next home match is next Wednesday hosting OKC Energy at AutoZone Park.

