Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

52,000 lbs. of chicken salad recalled due to plastic contamination

About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible...
About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday.

The ready-to-eat various chicken salads and dip items were made on August 10 by the Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Massachusetts.

The announcement says the problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint.

So far, there hasn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers are asked to contact their health care providers if there are any injury concerns.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Mississippi Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning, restock
Zachary Richey Mugshot
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
A Jones County, Miss. resident has been arrested for SNAP fraud.
Jones Co. woman arrested for fraudulently receiving more than $34,000 in SNAP benefits

Latest News

Bronjase Robertson mugshot
Oxford man charged in connection to Links murder
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019 file photo, an employee checks a visitor outside the Metropolitan...
US closing troubled NYC jail where Epstein killed himself
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
Mid-South Hero: Man uses childhood experiences to help the community
Mid-South Hero: Man uses childhood experiences to help the community
Ryan Silverfield named next Memphis Tigers head football coach
UofM football coach’s radio show kicks off Monday