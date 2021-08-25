Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Your First Alert to cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The week will end on a warm and muggy note, but a change in the hot and humid pattern will begin this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Brandon Theesfeld (Photo Source: Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Brandon Theesfeld will plead guilty to killing 21-year-old Ole Miss student in 2019, attorneys say
As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo...
School administrator reassigned after comparing vaccine cards and yellow stars
Zachary Richey Mugshot
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
At least 22 are dead and 10 are still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee.
Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 25, 2021
Businesses in the city of Waverly are digging out from several feet of mud and water.
President Biden approves federal aid for Middle Tennessee
LIVE: Governor, FEMA give update on middle Tennessee flood damage
LIVE: Governor, FEMA give update on middle Tennessee flood damage
Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order, provides flood relief
Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order, provides flood relief