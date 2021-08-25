Your First Alert to cooler temperatures and increasing rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The week will end on a warm and muggy note, but a change in the hot and humid pattern will begin this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 80s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders