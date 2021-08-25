Advertise with Us
UofM president in talks with state to mandate COVID vaccination

(WMC Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following through on his word to work on vaccine requirements after full FDA approval, University of Memphis (UofM) President David Rudd is in talks with the state to make this happen.

Students started class Monday where masks are currently mandated.

The COVID-19 vaccine received full approval Tuesday. Rudd says since then, he’s reached out to the Tennessee Department of Health. He says he was told to reach out to the governor’s office.

Rudd told the school’s board of trustees he encourages the legislature and Governor Bill Lee to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the school’s immunization list.

“Given this illness is potentially lethal, I think the evidence is clear and the data is overwhelming when you look at the national impact,” said Rudd.

UofM currently requires immunizations for measles, meningitis, hepatitis, and chickenpox.

