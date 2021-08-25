Tiger women’s soccer dominates AAC Player of the Week awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer team pulled off a rare American Athletic Conference double.

That’s two players from the same team earning League Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, in the same week!

Tiger Junior Saorla Miller is the AAC Offensive Player of the Week.

She starts the season with three goals in the opener against Southeast Missouri State.

The Tigers won that game 4-Nil. It’s Miller’s First player of the week award.

Senior Kimberly Smit is the AAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Smit’s work on the backline led to the shutout of SEMO and was crucial in the 1-1 draw against 23rd ranked Ole Miss last Sunday.

It’s her second player of the week honor.

The Tiger Women next host Arkansas Pine Bluff Thursday, at the Murphy Athletic Complex off Park and Getwell.

