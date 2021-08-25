Three tropical waves to watch, one of which may have U.S. impacts next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves, one of which could impact portions of the United States, including the Mid-South, next week.

There is a tropical wave currently located over northwestern Colombia and the south-central Caribbean Sea could become a tropical depression late this week or over the weekend while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 AM CT Wednesday, August 25, 2021 (WMC)

The disturbance is expected to move near or across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday, and move into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday where conditions could be favorable for additional development to occur.

Latest model runs are bringing this potential tropical system to the Gulf Coast on Monday of next week.

Model runs showing a potential tropical system making landfall along the Gulf Coast on Monday, August 30, 2021 (WMC)

After landfall, models show tropical, heavy rain extending northward into the Mid-South on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Note: We are still a week, give or take, from this potential event and model trends can (and will likely) change between now and then.

Futurecast for Tuesday, August 31, 2021 (WMC)

The First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring and updating you with the very latest.

As for the two other systems, they are expected to remain “fish storms,” meaning no impact to the U.S.

A broad trough of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic about 800 miles southeast of Bermuda. Only slow development of this system is expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable upper-level winds. Afterwards, environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development (80%), and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend while the system turns eastward over the central Atlantic. A tropical wave over the far eastern tropical Atlantic located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Some development (30%) of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive for development by this weekend.

