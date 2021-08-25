Advertise with Us
Shelby County administers over 13.8K vaccines within last 7 days

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 25
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 25(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another 522 COVID-19 cases were reported in Shelby County Wednesday with three additional deaths. The county has seen 121,506 cases and 1,829 over the last year and a half of the pandemic.

The Shelby County Health Department says there are 8,742 active cases, most of which are the COVID-19 Delta variant.

With the variant plaguing the nation and hospitals running out of space, health officials say there’s a need for more uptake in vaccinations.

Shelby County vaccination data:

  • 455,062 total people vaccinated
  • 94,479 people partially vaccinated
  • 360,583 people fully vaccinated
  • 801,573 total vaccinations administered
  • 13,885 vaccinations reported within last seven days

With teachers and children back in the classroom, schools are reporting several positive cases and thousands of students are in quarantine due to contact tracing.

According to data from the Tennessee Immunization Information System, there have been 28,850 vaccines administered to those 18 years of age and younger statewide. Anyone 12 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Shelby County.

The FDA also fully approved the Pfizer vaccine this week. If you are interested in getting the vaccine CLICK HERE.

The county hopes to have 700,000 people vaccinated before it can reach “herd immunity.”

For more data, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

