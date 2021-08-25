Report: Emoni Bates decision due Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Emoni Bates watch is turned full tilt now for the Memphis Tigers and their fans with Tuesday’s report saying Bates will make the decision on his basketball future Wednesday.

Wednesday won’t be a day too soon because the deadline to register at the University of Memphis is Thursday.

Travis Branham, the National College Basketball Recruiting Writer for 24/7Sports first reported this afternoon Bates, the number five overall prospect in the class of 2021 is expected to make his announcement Wednesday.

The 6′9″ guard/forward just completed his final two college visits late last week, to Memphis, and to Oregon. He also has Michigan State and the G-league on his list.

But most all recruiting analysts say Bates is Tiger bound.

A lot had been made by Tiger fans lately that Bates already has a UofM e-mail account. But, that’s seen only as a cursory step that the school has accepted him for admittance.

The significance of Bates announcing Wednesday ahead of Memphis’ late registration deadline is Oregon is on the quarter system and school doesn’t start there till September meaning if Bates is going to be a Tiger, he’s got to put pen to paper now.

Stay tuned.

