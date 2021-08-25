Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Report: Emoni Bates decision due Wednesday

Emoni Bates argues with a player from Howell High School during a fall league basketball game...
Emoni Bates argues with a player from Howell High School during a fall league basketball game in Saline, Mich., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Emoni Bates watch is turned full tilt now for the Memphis Tigers and their fans with Tuesday’s report saying Bates will make the decision on his basketball future Wednesday. 

Wednesday won’t be a day too soon because the deadline to register at the University of Memphis is Thursday.

Travis Branham, the National College Basketball Recruiting Writer for 24/7Sports first reported this afternoon Bates, the number five overall prospect in the class of 2021 is expected to make his announcement Wednesday. 

The 6′9″ guard/forward just completed his final two college visits late last week, to Memphis, and to Oregon.  He also has Michigan State and the G-league on his list.

But most all recruiting analysts say Bates is Tiger bound. 

A lot had been made by Tiger fans lately that Bates already has a UofM e-mail account. But, that’s seen only as a cursory step that the school has accepted him for admittance. 

The significance of Bates announcing Wednesday ahead of Memphis’ late registration deadline is Oregon is on the quarter system and school doesn’t start there till September meaning if Bates is going to be a Tiger, he’s got to put pen to paper now.

Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Brandon Theesfeld (Photo Source: Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Brandon Theesfeld will plead guilty to killing 21-year-old Ole Miss student in 2019, attorneys say
As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo...
School administrator reassigned after comparing vaccine cards and yellow stars
At least 22 are dead and 10 are still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee.
Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.
Shelby County Schools launches district-wide COVID-19 dashboard

Latest News

Tiger women’s soccer dominates AAC Player of the Week awards
Ryan Silverfield, Penny Hardaway, Katrina Merriweather
Action News 5 becomes home to weekly shows of UofM’s top coaches
Razorbacks defeat Stanford 7-3 to win the Fayetteville Regional
Hogs catalon earns pre-season All-American status
UofM football great Danton Barto
UofM football great Danton Barto dies of COVID-19 complications