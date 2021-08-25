Redbirds hot start leads to win vs Columbus
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the diamond, the Memphis Redbirds opening a six-game series against Columbus at home.
Not playing around, down 1-0 in the first.
Nolan Gorman a 2-run homer into the bullpen to take the lead.
Later, Sam Hurst up with the bases loaded.
You know what comes next -- a grand slam home run.
Birds up 6-1, score 8 runs total in the first.
That’s all they need. Redbirds win it 8-4. Same teams Wednesday. First Pitch is 7 p.m. at AutoZone Park.
