Redbirds hot start leads to win vs Columbus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the diamond, the Memphis Redbirds opening a six-game series against Columbus at home.

Not playing around, down 1-0 in the first.

Nolan Gorman a 2-run homer into the bullpen to take the lead.

Later, Sam Hurst up with the bases loaded.

You know what comes next -- a grand slam home run.

Birds up 6-1, score 8 runs total in the first.

That’s all they need. Redbirds win it 8-4. Same teams Wednesday. First Pitch is 7 p.m. at AutoZone Park.

