Police find suspect shot outside Walmart in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Walmart in Whitehaven Tuesday night.

Memphis Police Department says officers found the man suffering a gunshot wound in his vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services rushed the man to the hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 5255 Elvis Presley. One male was located inside of his vehicle with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported in critical condition to ROH. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 25, 2021

