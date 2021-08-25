Advertise with Us
Police find suspect shot outside Walmart in Whitehaven

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Walmart in Whitehaven Tuesday night.

Memphis Police Department says officers found the man suffering a gunshot wound in his vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services rushed the man to the hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

