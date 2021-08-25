Advertise with Us
Police: 1 charged, another on the run after traffic stop turns police chase

Senatobia police investigating on I-55
Senatobia police investigating on I-55(Senatobia Police Dept.)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SENTATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - One man is facing multiple charges and another is being hit with warrants after a traffic stop turned chase Tuesday night on I-55.

Senatobia Police Department says an officer pulled TreShawn Johnson over and conducted a traffic stop. After investigating, the officer attempted to arrest Johnson. Police say in an attempt to avoid being arrested, Johnson struck the officer in the head and fled the scene in his vehicle.

He allegedly returned to the scene to get the passenger Zykeese Reynolds as he was being placed under arrest.

Investigators say the men were able to drive across the state line striking stop sticks near the Shelby Drive exit on I-55.

A police K9 helped capture, Johnson. He is charged with felony fleeing, assault of an officer, resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected to come.

Reynolds is still on the run with active warrants for resisting arrest.

Senatobia police say the officer involved is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

