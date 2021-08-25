Parents protest in favor of mask mandates in Collierville schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While Shelby County Schools is sticking to its mask mandate, parents in a different district are fighting to put one in place.

There are now more than 9,100 students enrolled in the Collierville school system.

Sixteen percent of parents have made it official: no masks for my kids. But the remaining 84 percent want to play it safe in this deadly pandemic.

At Tuesday night’s Collierville School Board meeting, about a dozen parents urged the board and superintendent to enforce mandatory masking for all children to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

