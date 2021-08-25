Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Parents call for virtual learning, ask legislature to put themselves in parents shoes

After months of public meetings, the closure of three Shelby County Schools will come to a vote...
After months of public meetings, the closure of three Shelby County Schools will come to a vote Tuesday night.
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Tennessee school districts, by state law, are required to do in-person learning this school year.

Shelby County Schools say they must comply with the law as they continue to push legislators to allow local control.

“It’s really unfortunate that there is a law requiring in-person learning because a lot of parents and teachers are super frustrated. The delta variant is out there, it’s not something that was contemplated when this law was put in place,” State Senator Raumesh Abkari said.

Deedsha Dixion is one of those frustrated parents.

“We are left with no options, if there were any options why didn’t you give them to us,” Dixion said.

Her son, Aryjion, is a third grader in the Shelby County school district, he has reactive airway disease which makes him high risk.

The district offers Memphis Virtual School, but only students in grades 4-12 are eligible for it.

Dixion says she’s reached out to her son’s school and the district to see if there are other options, but has not heard back.

SCS told Action New 5, “Under certain circumstances, the District will support students with assignments on TEAMS and asynchronous study if they need to be absent. However, the Governor is clear districts cannot offer another virtual option.

The district also stated they are currently exploring ways to petition the TDOE and state legislators to allow the Continuous Learning Plan implementation.

Dixion’s message to the district and Governor Bill Lee, who pushed for in-person learning, is to put themselves in her shoes.

“What if you had a high risk child with a health condition that can’t be vaccinated, is sent into a classroom with 20 plus kids, there’s no room for social distance. How would you feel if that was your child’s life on the line, and you don’t have an option?” Dixion said.

Senator Akbari says getting virtual learning as an option will be an uphill battle. She says the majority party will have to make the decision and it will have to be lead by the governor.

Regardless, Akbari says they will push for it and says they’ve already gotten the ball rolling.

“Our caucus has already drafted communication that we’ll be sending out to the governors office today. Just really requesting that he allow our local districts the discretion they need to keep their students safe,” Akbari said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Brandon Theesfeld (Photo Source: Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Brandon Theesfeld will plead guilty to killing 21-year-old Ole Miss student in 2019, attorneys say
As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo...
School administrator reassigned after comparing vaccine cards and yellow stars
Zachary Richey Mugshot
Memphis firefighter charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
At least 22 are dead and 10 are still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee.
Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.

Latest News

Delta Fair
Delta Fair organizers stressing health safety at this year’s festival
UofM president in talks with state to mandate COVID vaccination
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Oxford leaders mandate masks to curb rise in COVID-19 cases
Oxford leaders mandate masks to curb rise in COVID-19 cases