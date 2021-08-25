Oxford leaders mandate masks to curb rise in COVID-19 cases

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - With area hospitals filling up, leaders in Oxford say it is crucial to do everything they can to stop the spread of the virus.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill shared a video address on Facebook Tuesday announcing the city’s new mask mandate.

“How do we move forward and protect our hospital, making room for emergent needs, and serving our populations desire for a thriving economy and rich quality of life? Well, we use the weapons we have,” said Tannehill.

One of those weapons are masks.

“Look, this is controversial either way. If we can help each other out by wearing a mask, lets do it. We have done it before and we can certainly do it again,” said Tannehill.

Tannehill stated that enforcing the mandate was not an easy decision to make, but they do not want to implement stricter measures taken earlier in the pandemic.

“We are not considering closing businesses or limiting capacities. We do not want to ever consider them again, but it’s going to take some sacrifices to avoid it,” said the mayor.

Residents and visitors are also encouraged to get vaccinated, especially as college football season approaches.

“If you are unvaccinated and end up in the hospital you’re demanding every resource our community has, and you’re denying them for people who have no choice,” said Tannehill.

Tannehill and Health care experts at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Northwestern Mississippi say a majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Under Oxford’s mask mandate, masks are required in all indoor settings and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

Mayor Tannehill says the Board will review the mask mandate weekly and consider whether to lift it or keep it in place.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.