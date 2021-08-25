Our hot and humid pattern continues today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rinse and repeat forecast for the Mid South for Wednesday as the hot a humid conditions continue. Today should be the last overly hot day this week and temperatures “cool off” into the low 90s instead of the mid to upper 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for today as heat indices will be at or slightly above 105 degrees, warmest along and west of the Mississippi river.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chancer or rain, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

