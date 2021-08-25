MSDH reports sixth pediatric death caused by COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State health officials are reporting a sixth child has died as a result of COVID-19.

At a press briefing Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said the state is reporting that a child under five had passed away from the virus.

Meanwhile, another seven children were hospitalized and in the intensive care unit, while another three children were currently on ventilators.

Of the six who have died, three were between 11 and 17 years old, one was between 6 and 10 years old and two were five years old or younger, MSDH Director of Communications Liz Sharlot said.

“We’re seeing more COVID in kids now,” Byers said. “With increasing case numbers in these age groups, we’re going to see some increase in hospitalizations, and unfortunately, some will have more severe complications that require more intensive care.”

Byers said that most children recover from the virus, but urged parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated if they are 12 years of age or older.

No further details of the child’s death were provided.

An additional 3,385 new cases were reported on August 25, including 22 new deaths. Those numbers include all new cases that were diagnosed on August 24.

Byers said numbers appear to be stabilizing. However, he was quick to point out the state was not out of the woods.

“We are nowhere near out of this. We are still seeing a lot of impact from this and we’re seeing that in deaths, too,” he said. “Yesterday, we reported out 111 deaths - the highest reported total of (single-day) deaths reported in this pandemic. That gives us 133 deaths over just a two-day period we’re reporting out.”

Byers said deaths are occurring among younger individuals - those in their 20s, 30s, and 40s - who are are unvaccinated.

“The key to this is for the people who are eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated now,” he said. “Additionally, for those who are immuno-compromised, if it is recommended, to get that third dose.”

He urged people to avoid taking ivermectin to self-treat or self-prevent against COVID. At least two people in the state have been hospitalized after taking ivermectin doses designed for livestock deworming. The Poison Control Center also has seen an increase in calls from people who have taken the drug.

“People have been taking livestock medication and it’s highly dangerous and highly toxic,” he said. “And we discourage folks from doing that.”

