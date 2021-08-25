Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

More intense heat this afternoon

By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for the Mid-South today as the hot and humid conditions continue. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for today with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices at or slightly above 105 degrees, warmest along and west of the Mississippi river. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a passing afternoon downpour possible. Highs will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a passing shower or storm each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Brandon Theesfeld (Photo Source: Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Brandon Theesfeld will plead guilty to killing 21-year-old Ole Miss student in 2019, attorneys say
As Germantown Municipal Schools begin, a question about possible nepotism arises. (Photo...
School administrator reassigned after comparing vaccine cards and yellow stars
At least 22 are dead and 10 are still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee.
Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.
Shelby County Schools launches district-wide COVID-19 dashboard

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Dew forms as the result of a clear and cool night
Breakdown: Why is the grass wet in the morning when it didn’t rain?
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 AM CT Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Three tropical waves to watch, one of which may have U.S. impacts next week
Southaven man searches for missing grandson after Waverly flood
Southaven man’s 2-year-old grandson found dead after Tenn. flooding