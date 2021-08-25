More intense heat this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a rinse and repeat forecast for the Mid-South today as the hot and humid conditions continue. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for today with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices at or slightly above 105 degrees, warmest along and west of the Mississippi river. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a passing afternoon downpour possible. Highs will be in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs will in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a passing shower or storm each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

