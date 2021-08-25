Mississippi Walmart temporarily closing for deep cleaning, restock

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Walmart in Corinth, Mississippi is closing this week for a deep clean amid the current COVID-19 surge.

A spokesperson with the retail giant says the store located at 2301 Harper Road will close Wednesday at 2 p.m. and reopen Friday at 6 a.m.

The company decision aids in a third-party cleaning crew coming to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building and allow employees to restock shelves, in hopes to better serve the Corinth community.

When the store reopens, Walmart says it will begin health assessments on its associates and all unvaccinated associates must wear face coverings.

Walk-in or online vaccinations appointments are also available for customers and associates on or off the clock.

For more information on Walmart’s COVID-19 response, visit corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you.

