Mid-South hospital staffing shortages leads to competitive field of applicants

Memphis hospitals prepared for potential COVID-19 patients(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Kelly Roberts
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Mid-South continues to reach a record level of COVID-19 hospitalizations, staffing shortages remain an issue.

It’s led the Shelby County Commission to allocate more money to one hospital to get more beds open.

More than $11 million was proposed by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners Monday for Regional One to help pay more staff.

About a quarter of that money was approved Monday night as hospitals work around the clock to hire more staff to treat sick Mid-Southerners.

“Finding the right fit for us is very important versus finding a body,” said Martha Smith Harwell, Regional One’s director of talent acquisition.

Less than 24 hours after the Shelby County Board of Commissioners committed more than $3 million to pay more staff at Regional One, a job fair was held by the hospital to fill hundreds of job openings.

“Probably the greatest challenges we have, number one, would be basically the supply and demand,” Smith Harwell said. “There’s just a nursing shortage all over.”

Commissioners said the shortage in staff at Regional One has forced the hospital to close more than 20 beds. That is creating backups in the emergency room.

Staff shortages are being felt in hospitals across the country.

“We are supplementing our staff through temp programs and contract work,” said Nikki Polis, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare’s chief nursing officer. “That’s all part of our recruiting. We hope when they come here they see it’s a great place to work.”

Polis said shortages started before the pandemic, but have been exacerbated by the now record-demand for life-savers.

Some nurses are leaving for stints at hospitals out of state where work as a travel nurse can often be more lucrative.

“We have lost people who went to travel, so there’s needs across the country,” Polis said. “It’s not a Methodist issue, it’s not a Memphis issue.”

According to ZipRecuriter, Tennessee ranks 18th in highest salary for a travel nurse.

The fact is forcing many area hospitals to work even harder to recruit top talent while enduring one of the worst medical crises in history.

“It’s basically about where you are with your career and the investment you want to make in making someone else’s life more habitable, better, and just being genuine on the career choice you choose,” Smith Harwell said.

The rest of that $11 million proposed by commissioners will be discussed next month. You can see a list of open jobs at Regional One here.

Just this week, 20 Tennessee National Guardsmen were deployed to Memphis to help in hospitals. Whereas elsewhere in the Mid-South, orders have allowed personnel like EMS workers to help inside hospitals.

